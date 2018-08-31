Home Cities Chennai

Woman who killed Muslim priest intellectually disabled? 

The Triplicane police, which have registered a case, found out on Thursday from the CCTV footage and enquiries that the woman was daughter of a wealthy jewellery shop-owner in the city. 

Published: 31st August 2018 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Three days after a Muslim priest was burnt to death by an inflammatory liquid thrown on him, the police said they had found out that a woman believed to be intellectually challenged had committed the crime. The freak incident took place on Monday night when Syed Fazruddin, 60, who used to distribute talismans to people and perform prayers, was set on fire by a burqa-clad woman who threw some inflammable liquid on him. Fazruddin died a few hours later of severe burn injuries. 

The Triplicane police, which have registered a case, found out on Thursday from the CCTV footage and enquiries that the woman was daughter of a wealthy jewellery shop-owner in the city. “When we visited her house in Ice House, her husband and father informed us that she had  already been admitted in the Institute of Mental Health at Kilpauk, as she was intellectually disabled,” said a police officer.

The family members said that she used to visit Fazruddin to get his blessings in the hope that his prayers would cure her.  Police are waiting for reports from the doctors to ascertain whether the woman is really intellectually challenged and they are also waiting for forensic test reports on the liquid used by the woman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Muslim cleric death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing