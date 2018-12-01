Chennai businessman goes for massage, loses five sovereigns, cash

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A seven-member gang including two women, were arrested for inviting a businessman to a woman’s house on the pretext of giving him a massage and snatching five sovereign gold chain and Rs 20,000 from him in Madhavaram on Thursday.

Police said Nirmala (27) of Mathur, lived alone and was employed at a massage parlour.

“She stopped working at the parlour a month ago and was running a home service. She used to offer service to one Krishnamoorthy, a businessman from Kodungaiyur. When the businessman called her, she asked him to come to her house at Madhavaram, for home service where the gang was waiting for him,” said police.

She introduced Sheela (30), claiming to be her friend and another man Manikandan, an auto driver. While she took him to a room, four other men from outside barged into the house and at knife-point, snatched his chain and cash and escaped.

Krishnamoorthy lodged a complaint. Madhavaram Milk Colony police nabbed the trio and four others identified as Karthikeyan, Pugazhendhi, Arun Kumar and Lakshmanan.

Traffic cop behind bars for taking bribe

Chennai: A Traffic police inspector was nabbed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption for receiving a bribe of Rs 8,000 on Friday. Traffic Inspector R P Iyyappan attached to the Valasaravakkam Traffic Enforcement, had seized the bike of T Thanga Durai, an engineer and a resident of Saligramam, allegedly for no reason on November 19.

Iyappan had allegedly demanded a bribe of `8000 to return Thangadurai’s bike. Durai approached the DVAC and lodged a complaint against Iyappan. The sleuths decided to catch Iyyappan red-handed and instructed Durai to hand-over chemically treated currency.