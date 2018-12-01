Home Cities Chennai

Chennai businessman goes for massage, loses five sovereigns, cash

She introduced Sheela (30), claiming to be her friend and another man Manikandan, an auto driver.

Published: 01st December 2018 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A seven-member gang including two women, were arrested for inviting a businessman to a woman’s house on the pretext of giving him a massage and snatching five sovereign gold chain and Rs 20,000 from him in Madhavaram on Thursday.

Police said Nirmala (27) of Mathur, lived alone and was employed at a massage parlour.

“She stopped working at the parlour a month ago and was running a home service. She used to offer service to one Krishnamoorthy, a businessman from Kodungaiyur. When the businessman called her, she asked him to come to her house at Madhavaram, for home service where the gang was waiting for him,” said police.

She introduced Sheela (30), claiming to be her friend and another man Manikandan, an auto driver. While she took him to a room, four other men from outside barged into the house and at knife-point, snatched his chain and cash and escaped. 

Krishnamoorthy lodged a complaint. Madhavaram Milk Colony police nabbed the trio and four others identified as Karthikeyan,  Pugazhendhi, Arun Kumar and Lakshmanan.

Traffic cop behind bars for taking bribe

Chennai: A Traffic police inspector was nabbed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption for receiving a bribe of Rs 8,000 on Friday. Traffic Inspector R P Iyyappan attached to the Valasaravakkam Traffic Enforcement, had seized the bike of T Thanga Durai, an engineer and a resident of Saligramam, allegedly for no reason on November 19.

Iyappan had allegedly demanded a bribe of `8000 to return Thangadurai’s bike. Durai approached the DVAC and lodged a complaint against Iyappan. The sleuths decided to catch Iyyappan red-handed and instructed Durai to hand-over chemically treated currency. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp