MTC flash strike in Chennai leaves passengers in the lurch

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A section of MTC bus drivers went on a flash strike on Friday demanding reimbursement of the amount that was deliberately deducted from their salaries.

On Friday, at 11.30, a section of drivers stopped their buses at many depots, staging a protest.

Their pay day being November 31, the drivers saw their salary slips and found money deducted. A few of them found that Rs 5,000 to Rs 8000 was being deducted from their salary.

“When questions were raised, the officials claimed that a few days before Deepavali, a sit-in-protest was held at the depot for which the drivers were marked absent. Also, salary of one day was deducted towards Gaja Relief funds,” pointed a member.

As the protest intensified, the passengers were affected as most of them were stranded at the depots.

MTC managing director Anbu Abraham visited Tiruvanmiyur depot and spoke with drivers.

He explained about the deduction but said that the protest day would be considered as leave.