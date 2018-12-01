Chennai-based PCVC partners with Verizon to reach out to violence, abuse victims

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai-based International Foundation for Crime Prevention and Victim Care (PCVC), a social organisation offering specialised support for survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse, has partnered with Verizon India, a communication technology company, to strengthen the scope and reach of its programme Dhwani, a domestic violence toll-free helpline for women, a company release said.

Through Dhwani, PCVC provides crisis intervention services to women facing domestic and other forms of inter-personal violence and sexual harassment.

People in distress can call on 044-3111143/18001027282 to get necessary assistance under the programme. It is being run round-the-clock by volunteers of PCVC.

On an average, the helpline receives and responds to at least 350 crisis calls per year with more than 75 per cent being high-risk calls. It continues to provide phone and in-person counselling services to women through innumerable follow-up calls.

With the partnership with Verizon, PCVC will be creating a robust network of trained local service providers who will be able to deliver enhanced crisis intervention services. Besides, it also aims to create awareness about the project and to triple the calls over the next year.

Trained counsellors respond to crisis calls and provide immediate emergency interventions including phone counselling, safety planning, connecting with police, legal and medical referrals, and options for in-person counselling and social worker support for filing cases.

Speaking on the initiative, Prasanna Gettu, Managing Trustee, PCVC, said, “We started this helpline with the hope that every call we attend is an opportunity to support people to break out of the cycle of violence and stand by them in their journey of change. This partnership with Verizon will help drive our vision of a life of dignity and respect for all.”

While Kalyani Sekar, Vice President and managing director, Verizon India, said, “We believe Dhwani will be an inspiration for many such initiatives that are crucial to fight the menace of domestic violence and gender discrimination. At Verizon India, respect is at the core of our values. Our partnership with PCVC, to provide support for victims of domestic violence helps uphold respect and dignity of all individuals and is a reiteration of our belief in a world with zero tolerance of abuse of any kind.”