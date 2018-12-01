Tumour removed from Kenyan man’s cheek in Chennai hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Gleneagles Global Health City Hospital successfully removed a massive cancer tumour from the cheek of a 36-year-old man from Kenya.

According to a press release, Mohamed Sheikh Hassan was brought to the hospital with a history of extensive swelling of the right cheek, disfiguring his face and physically blocking his vision for more than two years.

He has been operated twice in his country but was not successful.

The tumour was continuously increasing in size and swelling on his face, which led to multiple problems like shortness of breath, complexity to eat and speak.

He was evaluated with biopsy and confirmed to have myoepithelial carcinoma, a type of a cancerous tumour.

He was further evaluated with PET CT and found to have extensive bony destruction. His post-operative recovery was good and he was able to start eating by mouth within 10 days, the release said.