Two die after being run over by lorry at Tiruvottriyur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old girl died after a container lorry ran over them at Tiruvottriyur here on Friday night.

Following the accident, public damaged more than 10 container lorries parked on the roadside alleging that accidents occurred daily due to the carelessness of truck drivers.

R Abbas (21) of Ennore, a fisherman, was riding a two-wheeler with his friend S Ameer Nisha (19) of Kaladipet market on the pillion, towards Tiruvottiyur from Ennore, an investigation officer said. Around 11.30 pm, when the duo was nearing Apparswamy Koil street at Tiruvottriyur, a lorry that was coming behind knocked them down. The duo fell on the road and the truck ran over them. Immediately after the accident, the truck driver fled the spot.

Meanwhile, the public pelted stones at the lorries parked on the roadside alleging accidents occurred on Ennore express highway due to the carelessness of truck drivers. Tiruvottriyur police held talks with them and they dispersed later.