Home Cities Chennai

Two die after being run over by lorry at Tiruvottriyur

Following the accident, public damaged more than 10 container lorries parked on the roadside alleging that accidents occurred daily due to the carelessness of truck drivers.

Published: 02nd December 2018 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

A 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old girl died after a container lorry ran over them. Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old girl died after a container lorry ran over them at Tiruvottriyur here on Friday night.

Following the accident, public damaged more than 10 container lorries parked on the roadside alleging that accidents occurred daily due to the carelessness of truck drivers.

R Abbas (21) of Ennore, a fisherman, was riding a two-wheeler with his friend S Ameer Nisha (19) of Kaladipet market on the pillion, towards Tiruvottiyur from Ennore, an investigation officer said. Around 11.30 pm, when the duo was nearing Apparswamy Koil street at Tiruvottriyur, a lorry that was coming behind knocked them down. The duo fell on the road and the truck ran over them. Immediately after the accident, the truck driver fled the spot. 

Meanwhile, the public pelted stones at the lorries parked on the roadside alleging accidents occurred on Ennore express highway due to the carelessness of truck drivers. Tiruvottriyur police held talks with them and they dispersed later.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Road accident Accidennt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp