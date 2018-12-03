Chennai inaccessible for Persons with Disability

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Accessibility has always been an alien term to Chennai. It has been at least two decades since the active struggle for accessibility began, yet 99% of public spaces, government buildings and public transport are not disabled-friendly. Even the spaces that claim to be accessible, are not, rue Persons with Disability (PwD).

CE found that other than parks, beaches and hospitals, which are being spoken about for years for not having adopted disabled-friendly measures, there are numerous other places that are not disabled-friendly. The city has 120 government community halls and none of them have ramps. “Let alone conducting an event, we can’t even attend an event. Even the hall constructed this year at Kodambakkam is not disabled-friendly,” said P Simmachandran, president, Federation of TN Differently Abled Association, who is also a PwD.

In addition, theatres in malls too are not disabled-friendly, he said. “Though the mall authorities claim that they have ramps and lifts, theatres only have steps. Also, a few buses have seats for the PwD right behind the driver seat, when technically they should be given the first row on the left side. When seated on the right side, we can’t alight the bus when there’s a crowd,” he said.

CE also visited malls and found that none of the shops had trial rooms that could fit a wheelchair. The signage is not tactile or in braille. In a few malls, disabled-friendly toilets were locked. Activist Senthil Kumar pointed out that lifts are not available in most railway stations. Even five-star hotels in city do not have special parking for PwD.

Recently at Sholinganallur, a wheelchair-bound woman working at an IT firm slipped on the washroom floor and lost consciousness. It was two hours before the staff realised she was missing and found her in the washroom. Senthil suggested that the flooring in all toilets for PwD should have raised access floors.

The situation is similar in educational institutions, too.

After Sarva Siksha Abhiyaan was introduced in 2001, PwD anticipated better facilities as the scheme promised disabled-friendly buildings irrespective of the number of differently-abled children studying in schools. But, poor infrastructure, non-availability of furniture or special aids for children with disabilities, poor quality of aids, equipment for children with locomotor disabilities and, most importantly toilets, continue to haunt disabled children.

Talking about the poor facilities in colleges, 21-year-old T Priyanka said, “Generally, the width of the washrooms in all educational institutions is narrow. Though they build a ramp, we are unable to use the facility. It is a nightmare during periods as my lower body is numb and when I do not use a washroom, I get infections without my knowledge.”

Meenakshi Balasubramanian of Equals — Centre for Promotion of Social Justice, a Chennai-based organisation that works for the rights of disabled, recalled an incident when she attended a conference at Madras University and said, “The only washrooms that were accessible to the differently abled were in a very bad condition and the PwD are forced to touch the dingy walls to move inside.”