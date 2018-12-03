Home Cities Chennai

Chennai inaccessible for Persons with Disability

Other than parks, beaches and hospitals, which are being spoken about for years for not having adopted disabled-friendly measures, there are numerous other places that are not disabled-friendly.

Published: 03rd December 2018 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

disability

CE found that other than parks, beaches and hospitals, which are being spoken about for years for not having adopted disabled-friendly measures, there are numerous other places that are not disabled-friendly.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Accessibility has always been an alien term to Chennai. It has been at least two decades since the active struggle for accessibility began, yet 99% of public spaces, government buildings and public transport are not disabled-friendly. Even the spaces that claim to be accessible, are not, rue Persons with Disability (PwD).

CE found that other than parks, beaches and hospitals, which are being spoken about for years for not having adopted disabled-friendly measures, there are numerous other places that are not disabled-friendly. The city has 120 government community halls and none of them have ramps. “Let alone conducting an event, we can’t even attend an event. Even the hall constructed this year at Kodambakkam is not disabled-friendly,” said P Simmachandran, president, Federation of TN Differently Abled Association, who is also a PwD.

In addition, theatres in malls too are not disabled-friendly, he said. “Though the mall authorities claim that they have ramps and lifts, theatres only have steps. Also, a few buses have seats for the PwD right behind the driver seat, when technically they should be given the first row on the left side. When seated on the right side, we can’t alight the bus when there’s a crowd,” he said.

CE also visited malls and found that none of the shops had trial rooms that could fit a wheelchair. The signage is not tactile or in braille. In a few malls, disabled-friendly toilets were locked. Activist Senthil Kumar pointed out that lifts are not available in most railway stations. Even five-star hotels in city do not have special parking for PwD. 

Recently at Sholinganallur, a wheelchair-bound woman working at an IT firm slipped on the washroom floor and lost consciousness. It was two hours before the staff realised she was missing and found her in the washroom. Senthil suggested that the flooring in all toilets for PwD should have raised access floors.
The situation is similar in educational institutions, too.

After Sarva Siksha Abhiyaan was introduced in 2001, PwD anticipated better facilities as the scheme promised disabled-friendly buildings irrespective of the number of differently-abled children studying in schools. But, poor infrastructure, non-availability of furniture or special aids for children with disabilities, poor quality of aids, equipment for children with locomotor disabilities and, most importantly toilets, continue to haunt disabled children. 

Talking about the poor facilities in colleges, 21-year-old T Priyanka said, “Generally, the width of the washrooms in all educational institutions is narrow. Though they build a ramp, we are unable to use the facility. It is a nightmare during periods as my lower body is numb and when I do not use a washroom, I get infections without my knowledge.”

Meenakshi Balasubramanian of Equals — Centre for Promotion of Social Justice, a Chennai-based organisation that works for the rights of disabled, recalled an incident when she attended a conference at Madras University and said, “The only washrooms that were accessible to the differently abled were in a very bad condition and the PwD are forced to touch the dingy walls to move inside.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
disability disabled friendly cities Persons with Disability

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Gunasekaran
    What else can we can expect from these selfish politicians and inconsiderate bureaucrats. Even for the a normal person we don't get a proper treatment and respect. We may need to lose our self respect for each and everything.
    4 days ago reply
Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp