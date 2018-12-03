Power supply to be cut tomorrow for maintenance

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on December 4 from 9 am to 4 pm in the following area:

College Road: Anderson Road, Subbarao Avenue, 1st st to 3rd st, College Road, Pycrofts Garden Road, Haddows Road and Lane, Greams Road, Shafi Mohammed Road, 109, 110 Nungambakkam High Road, Rutland gate 1-6, DPI Campus, College lane, Textbook Society, Moors Road, part of Anderson Road, Model School Road, Wallace Garden, Khader Nawaz Khan Road, part of Model School Road and Greams Road, Pantheon Road.