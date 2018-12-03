Probe against Chennai cop ‘caught in the act’ with sex workers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A police constable is facing a departmental enquiry after he was caught by local residents for allegedly being with two sex workers near Thoraipakkam on Saturday night.

The cop was identified as Satheesh Sathyaraj (38), attached to Thoraipakkam station. He was spotted by locals speaking to two transwomen who were stated to be sex workers on the side of Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road, police sources said.

The sources said the locals videographed him going into a bushy area along with the two and later emerging from it.

The locals picked an argument with the constable and surrounded him. A team from Thoraipakkam station rescued him assuring the locals that action will be taken against him. A senior police officer said they are yet to get complete details and an enquiry is on. Action will be taken against the constable if found guilty, said the senior officer.