57-year-old cop caught red-handed while flashing at schoolgirl in Chennai, arrested

About to retire in 4 months, special sub-inspector K Vasu of Madhavaram ound making lewd gestures to schoolgirls in Villivakkam.

CHENNAI: A 57-year-old policeman, who was attached to city's Madhavaram Milk Colony police station,  has been arrested under POCSO after he was caught flashing at a 10-year-old schoolgirl in Villivakkam. He is yet to be suspended.

Special Sub Inspector K Vasu, who was to retire in 4 months, would stand near a government school in Villivakkam every evening and make lewd gestures at students when they leave school. A 10-year-old girl recently complained about him to her parents, when she saw him making obscene gestures towards her on Saturday, as per TNIE inputs.

However, her parents ignored her complaints. On Sunday, a group of youngsters caught Vasu in the act and chased him. The policeman managed to flee the spot in his bike. Later, the youths caught him at SIDCO Nagar and thrashed him. Some of the local residents then alerted the police who took the youths along with the accused to the nearby police station.

After questioning, the cops transferred the case to Villivakkam All Women’s Police Station. Meanwhile, the girl’s parents lodged a complaint and approached senior police officers alleging that cops at Villivakkam police station had let off the accused.

"Vasu will be suspended soon after a report which is expected by Monday evening," said C Kalaiselvan, Deputy Commissioner of Police under whose jurisdiction Madhavaram Milk Colony falls.

The women cops have registered a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). They remanded the accused to judicial custody. Further investigation is on.

