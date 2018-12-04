Home Cities Chennai

20-sovereign gold, Rs 80,000 in cash stolen in different incident

A few minutes later, she found the bag missing, said the police.

Published: 04th December 2018 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 20 sovereigns of gold and Rs 80,000 cash were stolen in two separate incidents on Sunday.In the first incident, 20 sovereigns of jewellery was burgled from the house of Chandrasekar of Samson Sarojini street, in JJ Nagar when he  had gone to the his native with his family. They returned on Monday and found the door broken and gold missing, said the JJ Nagar police.In the second incident, one Kamala, of Erode had come to the city to visit her daughter. On Sunday evening, she reached the CMBT. She was carrying a bag with Rs 80,000 and boarded an MTC bus to Virugambakkam. A few minutes later, she found the bag missing, said the police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp