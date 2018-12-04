20-sovereign gold, Rs 80,000 in cash stolen in different incident

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 20 sovereigns of gold and Rs 80,000 cash were stolen in two separate incidents on Sunday.In the first incident, 20 sovereigns of jewellery was burgled from the house of Chandrasekar of Samson Sarojini street, in JJ Nagar when he had gone to the his native with his family. They returned on Monday and found the door broken and gold missing, said the JJ Nagar police.In the second incident, one Kamala, of Erode had come to the city to visit her daughter. On Sunday evening, she reached the CMBT. She was carrying a bag with Rs 80,000 and boarded an MTC bus to Virugambakkam. A few minutes later, she found the bag missing, said the police.