706 clicks to save a park in Chennai

Madhumitha Viswanath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of Shenoy Nagar have sprung into action after news spread that the Thiru Vi Ka Park in their locality will not be restored and will not be open to the public anytime soon due to prolonged work by Chennai Metro Rail. A petition on Change.org created two weeks ago by residents has been signed by 706 people so far to stop the construction of the underground multi-level parking and shopping complex.

The park was to be thrown open to the public after an underground stretch from Thirumangalam to Nehru Park became functional in 2017. But, as the new plan of constructing a parking facility came into play, officials informed residents that the park will be restored only by 2020. A month ago, more trees were felled on the periphery of the park for this.

So far 138 trees have been felled across the 8.8-acre park since it was closed in 2011. Local residents are appalled, questioning the necessity of having a mall in a locality like Anna Nagar which already has two. “How will trees grow if the entire area below the park is going to be filled with concrete? Officials promised us that they will restore the park. But a park without trees is only an ornamental one,” said a resident.

A month ago, before the construction began, officials had inspected all houses around the park, said locals. “They entered my house and took pictures of all the rooms and walls. When asked why, they told us that this was only a routine check. We are all very scared that our walls will develop cracks and weaken the entire building,” said another resident.

Members from the Shenoy Nagar Residents Welfare Association were called for a meeting by CMRL officials on Friday, said a resident. “We are planning an awareness walk to tell people about the ill-effects of this so-called development project,” said a member.

An official from CMRL said that 34 trees have been transplanted and 2,500 saplings have been planted so far. “Restoration works are in progress and saplings are planted according to the Miyawaki technique. We have prepared a blueprint in such a way that a minimum number of trees will have to be taken down. The other parks in the city closed due to metro work are being restored too. Nehru Park will be opened in a few weeks,” said an official. Three other parks including Nehru Park in Egmore, May Day Park in Chintadripet and Ramulu Park have been closed since 2011.