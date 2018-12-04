Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Corporation directed to give info on banners

The matter stands adjourned till December 5.

Published: 04th December 2018 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Corporation of Chennai to furnish all details pertaining to erection of digital banners and hoardings in connection with former AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran’s centenary celebrations throughout the State. The bench gave the direction, when the PIL from ‘Traffic’ K R Ramaswamy seeking to take penal action against the persons who had erected such illegal banners, came up on Monday. The court wanted to see all the records relating to the applications made by the Government and the political parties for erection of such digital banners and the no-objection certificates (NOCs) issued by the Traffic Wing concerned. The matter stands adjourned till December 5.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Nawaz
    First remove ugly posters in Chennai
    3 days ago reply
Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp