Chennai Corporation directed to give info on banners

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Corporation of Chennai to furnish all details pertaining to erection of digital banners and hoardings in connection with former AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran’s centenary celebrations throughout the State. The bench gave the direction, when the PIL from ‘Traffic’ K R Ramaswamy seeking to take penal action against the persons who had erected such illegal banners, came up on Monday. The court wanted to see all the records relating to the applications made by the Government and the political parties for erection of such digital banners and the no-objection certificates (NOCs) issued by the Traffic Wing concerned. The matter stands adjourned till December 5.
NawazFirst remove ugly posters in Chennai3 days ago reply
