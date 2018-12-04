Home Cities Chennai

‘Ekal Sur Ekal Taal’ enthralls audiences

The performances were captivating and kept the audience hooked  Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Friends of Tribals Society — Chennai Chapter organised a dance-drama, ‘Ekal Sur Ekal Taal,’ that was performed by kathakars of the Sree Hari Satsang Samiti on Saturday. The Governor of Tamil Nadu, Banwarilal Purohit, was the chief guest of the event.

The troupe performed to popular Bollywood numbers, folk songs, patriotic songs and to some devotional music. The audience hummed along and enjoyed being enveloped by the positivity and calm that the music brought to the auditorium.Ekal is a voluntary organisation working in rural areas and promoting village development programmes which include literacy, healthcare, economic development and capacity building.

The CEO of Ekal Abhiyan, Bajrang Lalji Bagra, emphasised the importance of preserving and celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the country. He said that this programme was also a way to connect with our roots. He also spoke about how for `20,000 one can adopt an Ekal Vidyalaya for a year. In the Ekal School programme, a single teacher takes care of the education of 30 students from a village. The performance has been held in all the 50 states of the US and in 150 venues in India. Performing their own traditional art forms at the event were students from these remote villages. The organisation has a presence in more than 77,500 villages across the country. It covers 1,500 villages in Tamil Nadu.

Comments

