Expert explains

How can we get a tenant vacated from a house quickly? The person has been refusing to vacate even when the owner wants the house for his family.

Published: 04th December 2018

By Justice K Chandru
How can we get a tenant vacated from a house quickly? The person has been refusing to vacate even when the owner wants the house for his family. The rent paid by the tenant is lower than the market price. The tenant is keen that the house owner moves to the court so that the matter gets dragged.

— Sriharan

You give legal notice to your clients and get it published as an advertisement in a Tamil newspaper. Perhaps your tenants may think of vacating. Otherwise, you will have to file a  Rent Control Petition for owners occupation which may take 18 months time. An appeal before the Appellate Authority will take one more year. Thereafter, a revision before the High Court may take another year. There is no other method for getting back the house. If you think the rent paid by your tenants is not enough, you can ask for fixation of market rent by another petition.

In a suit for specific performance against me, the plaintiff had submitted a forged Agreement of Sale and is seeking auction of my flat. In the trial court, neither the plaintiff nor my counsel challenged the fake document. Now, the matter is before a High Court. Can I now seek the High Court to refer the fake document to handwriting experts? Also, can I file a private complaint against the other party for offences of fabrication and forgery?    

— D Dayakar Reddy

Since the fabrication/forgery and false statement was done before the courts, the magistrate will not entertain your private complaint unless there is a finding given by the Trial Court or High Court. Therefore, pursue your appellate remedy before the High Court.

Justice  K Chandru is a former  judge of the Madras  High Court expertexplains@gmail.com

