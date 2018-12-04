Four Rlys workers honoured

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Southern Railways general manager on Monday honoured four Railways employees, whose alertness prevented mishaps in three different incidents recently, with cash rewards and merit certificates. According to a statement, the honoured employees included loco pilots G Sajjan and M Rameshkuram for alerting officials of a signal mistake on November 1, Suman, an RPF constable for saving the life of a passenger on November 12 and loco pilots K B Ranjith Kumar and N C Rejimon for alerting higher officials of a signal blunder on November 9.