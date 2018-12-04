IIT-M student goes ‘missing’ from hostel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A missing person’s complaint has been filed regarding a final year mechanical engineering student of IIT- M on Monday. Police said, Rushik Reddy, 21, a student of IIT-M, stayed in the hostel.

“He was last seen on November 29 after which he did not contact his family,” said a police source. Rushik’s father Prabhakar Reddy, a businessman from Andhra Pradesh, reached the City on Monday and found his son had left the hostel with his luggage a few days ago. Following the same, a missing complaint was filed with the Kotturpuram police station.