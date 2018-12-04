Juvenile accused of theft gives cops a slip, nabbed within hours

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A juvenile who was detained on grounds of suspicion allegedly escaped from the Teynampet police station. He was nabbed from his house a few hours later. Police said, the boy, a class 7 student of a government school, was involved in series of mobile thefts.

“On Sunday, he was found loitering in Teynampet,” said a police source. The police detained him and took him to the station for inquiry. “He was seated at the station with a woman personnel. Within 10 minutes, he slipped out, added the source. “We got an information that the boy, a resident of Kannagi Nagar went to his house, from where he was picked up again,” said a police officer. Police said in the past he has had a stint at Kelly’s home for several robbery cases.