Home Cities Chennai

Juvenile accused of theft gives cops a slip, nabbed within hours

A juvenile who was detained on grounds of suspicion allegedly escaped from the Teynampet police station.

Published: 04th December 2018 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A juvenile who was detained on grounds of suspicion allegedly escaped from the Teynampet police station. He was nabbed from his house a few hours later. Police said, the boy, a class 7 student of a government school, was involved in series of mobile thefts.

“On Sunday, he was found loitering in Teynampet,” said a police source. The police detained him and took him to the station for inquiry. “He was seated at the station with a woman personnel. Within 10 minutes, he slipped out, added the source. “We got an information that the boy, a resident of Kannagi Nagar went to his house, from where he was picked up again,” said a police officer. Police said in the past he has had a stint at Kelly’s home for several robbery cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp