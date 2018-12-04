Home Cities Chennai

Maritime line meet between forces of India and Sri Lanka on May 19, 2019

He also said that the Indian Navy has upgraded the Naval organisation in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and efforts are on to expand the naval footprint in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 04th December 2018 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The International Maritime Boundary Line Meeting between Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Sri Lankan Navy and Sri Lanka Coast Guard is scheduled on May 19 next year, according to Rear Admiral Alok Bhatnagar, Flag Officer Commanding, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area.
Speaking on the eve of Navy Day celebrations (December 4), Bhatnagar said Indian Navy is committed to support fishermen and ensure that they are provided with a safe environment to fish and earn their livelihood.

He also said that the Indian Navy has upgraded the Naval organisation in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and efforts are on to expand the naval footprint in Tamil Nadu.Interestingly, this comes as Indian Navy is planning to decongest its Eastern Naval headquarters base in Vishakapatnam by setting up an alternate base in Chennai. It is learnt that land parcel of 100 acres is being looked into and once the base starts functioning from Chennai, then the Indian Navy is likely to develop the port capabilities of Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu to make it one of its forward operating bases.

“Indian Navy is confident of complete support of the Government for allotting us much required land for infrastructure augmentation. We aim to make an important Naval base at Chennai by creating the required Naval support infrastructure,” he said.

Bhatnagar said the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, has a flotilla of ships under his Command at Tamil Nadu and can call for aircraft and remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAs) for air support to augment surveillance efforts.

He said that the Naval organisation in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry is also tasked to provide Local Naval Defence to off shore installations and a number of important vital installations located along the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast. “Ships based at Chennai have been actively deployed in Palk Bay to protect our National interests and thwart any breach of the International Maritime Boundary Line,” he added.

Naval footprint in TN

As part of the expansion of the naval footprint in Tamil Nadu, the Indian Navy is planning to decongest its headquarters base in Vishakapatnam by setting up an alternate base in Chennai. Once the base is functional, the Navy is likely to develop the port capabilities of Thoothukudi to make it one of its forward operating bases

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp