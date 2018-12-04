Maritime line meet between forces of India and Sri Lanka on May 19, 2019

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The International Maritime Boundary Line Meeting between Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Sri Lankan Navy and Sri Lanka Coast Guard is scheduled on May 19 next year, according to Rear Admiral Alok Bhatnagar, Flag Officer Commanding, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area.

Speaking on the eve of Navy Day celebrations (December 4), Bhatnagar said Indian Navy is committed to support fishermen and ensure that they are provided with a safe environment to fish and earn their livelihood.

He also said that the Indian Navy has upgraded the Naval organisation in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and efforts are on to expand the naval footprint in Tamil Nadu.Interestingly, this comes as Indian Navy is planning to decongest its Eastern Naval headquarters base in Vishakapatnam by setting up an alternate base in Chennai. It is learnt that land parcel of 100 acres is being looked into and once the base starts functioning from Chennai, then the Indian Navy is likely to develop the port capabilities of Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu to make it one of its forward operating bases.

“Indian Navy is confident of complete support of the Government for allotting us much required land for infrastructure augmentation. We aim to make an important Naval base at Chennai by creating the required Naval support infrastructure,” he said.

Bhatnagar said the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, has a flotilla of ships under his Command at Tamil Nadu and can call for aircraft and remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAs) for air support to augment surveillance efforts.

He said that the Naval organisation in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry is also tasked to provide Local Naval Defence to off shore installations and a number of important vital installations located along the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast. “Ships based at Chennai have been actively deployed in Palk Bay to protect our National interests and thwart any breach of the International Maritime Boundary Line,” he added.

