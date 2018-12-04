Pollution board notice for Manali Petrochemicals

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Pollution Control Board has served a show cause notice to Chennai-based Manali Petrochemicals for failing to comply with the environment norms.

It is learnt that during the inspection by Regional Directorate of Central Pollution Control Board officials in Bengaluru on September 25, 2018, of the Online Continuous Emission/Effluent System (OCEMS), it was found that the carbon monoxide (CO) exceeded the parameter during the month of July and August 2018.

Carbon monoxide (CO)-a colourless, odorless, tasteless, and toxic air pollutant-is produced in the incomplete combustion of carbon-containing fuels, such as gasoline, natural gas, oil, coal, and wood. Breathing the high concentrations of CO typical of a polluted environment, leads to reduced oxygen (O2) transport by hemoglobin and has health effects that include headaches, increased risk of chest pain for persons with heart disease, and impaired reaction timing.

Not only that, a further inspection found out that the particulate matter (PM) parameter was found to be in excess against the prescribed norms.CPCB said during the stack monitoring in the boiler, the concentration of particulate matter (PM10) 10 micrometers or less in diameter, was found to be 225 mg which exceeds the parameter of 100mg.

Particulate matter contains microscopic solids or liquid droplets that are so small that they can be inhaled and cause serious health problems. Some particles less than 10 micrometers in diameter, can get deep into lungs and some may even get into your bloodstream.

It was also found out by CPCB officials that the porthole location of boiler stack was lesser than eight times of stack diameter, which was against the prescribed norm. According to official sources, CPCB has given a deadline of 15 days to Manali Petrochemicals on why the unit should not be closed since it is not complying with norms.