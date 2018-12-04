Home Cities Chennai

Pollution board notice for Manali Petrochemicals

CPCB has given a deadline of 15 days to Manali Petrochemicals on why the unit should not be closed since it is not complying with norms.

Published: 04th December 2018 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

petrochemical plant

Image used for representational purpose only.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Pollution Control Board has served a show cause notice to Chennai-based Manali Petrochemicals for failing to comply with the environment norms.

It is learnt that during the inspection by Regional Directorate of Central Pollution Control Board officials in Bengaluru on September 25, 2018, of the Online Continuous Emission/Effluent System (OCEMS), it was found that the carbon monoxide (CO) exceeded the parameter during the month of July and August 2018.

Carbon monoxide (CO)-a colourless, odorless, tasteless, and toxic air pollutant-is produced in the incomplete combustion of carbon-containing fuels, such as gasoline, natural gas, oil, coal, and wood. Breathing the high concentrations of CO typical of a polluted environment, leads to reduced oxygen (O2) transport by hemoglobin and has health effects that include headaches, increased risk of chest pain for persons with heart disease, and impaired reaction timing.

Not only that, a further inspection found out that the particulate matter (PM) parameter was found to be in excess against the prescribed norms.CPCB said during the stack monitoring in the boiler, the concentration of particulate matter (PM10) 10 micrometers or less in diameter, was found to be 225 mg which exceeds the parameter of 100mg.

Particulate matter contains microscopic solids or liquid droplets that are so small that they can be inhaled and cause serious health problems. Some particles less than 10 micrometers in diameter, can get deep into lungs and some may even get into your bloodstream.

It was also found out by CPCB officials that the porthole location of boiler stack was lesser than eight times of stack diameter, which was against the prescribed norm.  According to official sources, CPCB has given a deadline of 15 days to Manali Petrochemicals on why the unit should not be closed since it is not complying with norms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Central Pollution Control Board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp