Quashed RK Nagar bypoll case in question

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court was taken aback when State Public Prosecutor A Natarajan said that the FIR registered by Abhiramapuram police on a complaint from the Election Commission regarding the bribing during the bypoll to RK Nagar Assembly constituency, had been quashed.

When the PIL petition from DMK’s Marudhuganesh came up for hearing, Natarajan told the bench that Justice M S Ramesh had set aside the FIR registered as early as on March 13 this year. The bench, after directing the then and sitting joint Commissioners (East), Greater Chennai Police Commissioner and Abhiramapuram police inspector to file an affidavit as to why they had not filed the status report, adjourned the case till December 17.