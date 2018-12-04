‘Ramp up disability access’

Samuel Merigala By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eighteen-year-old K Rajashree could not express her emotions in words, but her squirms of excitement as the gentle breeze from the olive-green sea danced on her face, spoke volumes about how much of a privilege a visit to the beach is for the disabled community.

Like most of her classmates, this was Rajashree’s second-ever visit to the Marina Beach and she was eager to make the best of every minute of the half-an-hour visit that was made possible by the ramp provided on Marina on occasion of International Day of Disabled Persons.

“This is paradise,” said Ummul Khair, an advocate for disability rights, before she headed towards the waves, explaining how frustrating it is not being able to access the beach. “Look at how happy the kids are. They should be able to come here whenever they want,” she said.

While students and disabled persons who had made their way to shore were grateful for the temporary ramp that the Chennai Corporation has provided, they said it was high time Chennai’s beaches provide permanent access to the disabled.

“I would come to Marina often if there is a permanent ramp,” said M Thariq, a student of Vidyasagar, enthralled by the greenish-tinge the water had taken in overcast conditions.

The Chennai Smart City’s project to provide permanent ramps on Marina and Elliot’s Beach has moved at a snail’s pace despite the active involvement of the disabled community. “After much consideration, the Corporation has said it will provide a semi-concrete ramp by March 2019,” said Ummul Khair.

When contacted, the Chennai Corporation said it would meet its March deadline for the ramps. “There was an initial delay because of Coastal Zone Regulations which prevent permanent/concrete structures but our consultants have identified an eco-friendly material that won’t violate the regulations in place,” said a senior Corporation official.