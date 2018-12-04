Home Cities Chennai

Retired cop charged Rs 25,000 for PIL lacking facts

A division bench of the Madras High Court has imposed a charge of Rs 25,000 on a retired police inspector for filing a PIL petition without furnishing material facts.

Published: 04th December 2018 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has imposed a charge of Rs 25,000 on a retired police inspector for filing a PIL petition without furnishing material facts.

In his PIL, R Rajaraman (67), prayed for a direction to the Chief Secretary and the Puducherry DGP to implement the orders of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) and to take necessary action against the erring police officers as directed by PCA.

Though the bench imposed the cost and observed that the petitioner failed to disclose the relevant material facts, it kept the PIL pending and directed the SP (HQ), Puducherry, to file supporting documents as to the action taken against the officers in respect of the orders passed by PCA for initiation of disciplinary proceedings.

