Chennai rowdy murdered by rivals

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A history-sheeter was murdered allegedly by his rivals in Kancheepuram on Sunday evening. Police said that the deceased, Sridhar, a resident of Guduvanchery, returned from jail on bail a few months ago. He was convicted for murdering V K Perumal, an AIADMK functionary, a year ago. On Sunday afternoon, some men allegedly kidnapped Sridhar from Mamandoor where he was seen drinking tea. The men allegedly murdered him and dumped his body on the roadside near Urapakkam. The police suspect the murder to be staged by the associates of Perumal. Following the incident, the Urapakkam police registered a case and detained five men under suspicion and further investigations are on.