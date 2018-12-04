SRM Institute conducts 14th special convocation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 6000 students received their diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral degrees from SRM Institute of Science and Technology during its 14th special convocation. Students graduated from departments of science and humanities, medical and health sciences and management, on Sunday.

During the same occasion, 140 students received medals for their academic achievements and 41 graduates were awarded the PhD degree.Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan was the chief guest for the event. She spoke about the impact of the industrial revolution and how advances in robotics and artificial intelligence were changing the society. “Technology is controlling every aspect of our life, but we must remember that technology is a useful servant but a dangerous master. We need to build special capacities in our education system,” she said.