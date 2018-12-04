Stopping to help ‘damsels in distress’, Chennai businessman​ robbed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested two married couples who allegedly attacked and robbed a man at knifepoint near Padi bridge in the city during the wee hours of Monday. The police said that the victim, Viswanathan, 40, a businessman and a resident of Gummidipoondi, had visited his friend who resided in Porur on Sunday night and was on his way back home when the incident happened.

“At around 2.30 am on Monday, he was returning home in his car. On reaching close to Padi bridge, two women intercepted his car. Assuming they were in trouble, Viswanathan stopped the car and was inquiring about what happened. In a few seconds, two men who were hiding among the bushes, ran to the car, attacked him and robbed 3.5 sovereigns worth of chain and gold ring from him,” said the investigation officer.

Viswanathan immediately raised an alarm but by then all the four escaped. Later, the victim was on his way to the police station to file a complaint when he found a patrol vehicle and alerted them. A team of police rushed to the spot and found both the women waiting on the roadside.The team arrested the women identified as Varalakshmi, 25, and Revathi, 24. Based on their information, police nabbed their husbands Sukumar, 25, and Revathi’s husband Venkatesh, 28.

During investigation it was found that both the couples had a deal. “The women would ask for a lift and when the person stops, the men would attack and rob them and they would divide the share equally,” added the officer.

Venkatesh and Sukumar are daily labourers while Varalakshmi and Revathi are homemakers. Police said, Sukumar, had a burglary case registered against him and Venkatesh was involved in petty cases. On Monday, the Villivakkam police arrested both the couples who were remanded in judicial custody by a magistrate court.