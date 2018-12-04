Home Cities Chennai

Stopping to help ‘damsels in distress’, Chennai businessman​ robbed

The city police have arrested two married couples who allegedly attacked and robbed a man at knifepoint near Padi bridge in the city during the wee hours of Monday.

Published: 04th December 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested two married couples who allegedly attacked and robbed a man at knifepoint near Padi bridge in the city during the wee hours of Monday. The police said that the victim, Viswanathan, 40, a businessman and a resident of Gummidipoondi, had visited his friend who resided in Porur on Sunday night and was on his way back home when the incident happened.

“At around 2.30 am on Monday, he was returning home in his car. On reaching close to Padi bridge, two women intercepted his car. Assuming they were in trouble, Viswanathan stopped the car and was inquiring about what happened. In a few seconds, two men who were hiding among the bushes, ran to the car, attacked him and robbed 3.5 sovereigns worth of chain and gold ring from him,” said the investigation officer.

Viswanathan immediately raised an alarm but by then all the four escaped. Later, the victim was on his way to the police station to file a complaint when he found a patrol vehicle and alerted them. A team of police rushed to the spot and found both the women waiting on the roadside.The team arrested the women identified as Varalakshmi, 25, and Revathi, 24. Based on their information, police nabbed their husbands Sukumar, 25, and Revathi’s husband Venkatesh, 28.

During investigation it was found that both the couples had a deal. “The women would ask for a lift and when the person stops, the men would attack and rob them and they would divide the share equally,” added the officer.

Venkatesh and Sukumar are daily labourers while Varalakshmi and Revathi are homemakers. Police said, Sukumar, had a burglary case registered against him and Venkatesh was involved in petty cases. On Monday, the Villivakkam police arrested both the couples who were remanded in judicial custody by a magistrate court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp