Three arrested for stealing car, cops recover vehicle from Kerala

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three people were arrested for allegedly stealing a rental car using a duplicate key and selling it off in Kerala. Police said, Alimuthu (39) of West Madha Koil street at Royapuram, owns a rental car service business.

“On 25 November, Alimuthu’s car that he had parked near his house, was stolen. He lodged a complaint at the police station and we analyzed the CCTV footage. Two unknown men were seen opening the car with a key and driving away,” said an investigation officer.

Alimuthu identified one of them as Siddique (29), who had hired the car two days before the incident. The Royapuram police registered a case and arrested Siddique from Parry’s Corner. Preliminary investigations revealed that Siddique had made a duplicate key when he hired the car. Later, he and his friend Anish (28) from Kanniyakumari, had sold the car in Trivandrum after changing the number plate. One Padmavathi Shanmugam (28) from Madurai had worked as an agent to sell the car, said the police.On Sunday, the Royapuram police arrested Anish and Padmavathi Shanmugam. The police also recovered the stolen car from a man in Trivandrum.The trio were remanded under judicial custody.