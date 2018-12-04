Home Cities Chennai

Woman SI run over by lorry in Chennai, dies on spot

A 32-year-old woman SI died in an accident at Manimangalam on Monday.

Published: 04th December 2018 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old woman SI died in an accident at Manimangalam on Monday. Police said, K Mankuil of Ariyalur was a 2011 batch SI and a resident at Kannadapalayam near Tambaram. She earlier served at the Valasaravakkam station in the Law and Order division.

“She was posted in Economic Offences Wing in Guindy. On Monday morning, she had attended a court in Poonamallee and returned to Guindy. Later she was going to Kancheepuram on her bike. When she was at Serapanancheri bus stand near Manimangalam on the Tambaram-Walajabad highroad, a lorry knocked her down and ran over her,” said a police officer.Mankuil died on the spot. Manimangalam police arrested the truck driver, Srinivasan (23).

