‘Apollo provided world-class treatment to Jayalalithaa’

Preetha Reddy, vice chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, also participated in the event.

Published: 05th December 2018 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Apollo Group of Hospital founder Prathap C Reddy congratulates Matilda Simon, who underwent cardiac surgery, at a pressmeet held to wish the team of doctors after they completed 50,000 cardiac surgeries, on Tuesday in Chennai | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Apollo Hospitals provided ‘world-class’ treatment to former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, said Dr Prathap C Reddy, Executive Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group. He was speaking to reporters at a press meet organised to announce completion of over 50,000 heart surgeries in Chennai on Tuesday. 

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the same, Prathap C Reddy said, “We provided world-class treatment to former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, and I cannot comment more on this as the Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission is probing the death,” he added.“The hospital started its journey in 1983, and it’s first cardiac surgery was repair of an atrial septal defect - a congenital defect that causes a hole in the heart wall. Today, the cardiac department provides treatment and procedures in cardiology and cardiothoracic surgery,”a release said.

“The success rate of heart surgeries is 98 per cent in Chennai. The Apollo Hospitals has completed 1.50 lakh heart surgeries in India,” Reddy added.In 2007, Apollo Hospitals started the minimally invasive programme for valve replacement, adult congenital heart defects and single vessel bypass grafting thought a small 6 cm skin incision. Minimally invasive procedures were also performed with robotic assistance, the release added.

