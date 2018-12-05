Home Cities Chennai

Chennai music season begins with 'Chennaiyil Thiruvaiyaru' festival

 The music season Margazhi is almost here.

Established and budding artistes were felicitated with a garland, silk shawl Tamizharasi

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The music season Margazhi is almost here. Ask anyone associated with Carnatic music and they will be familiar with Chennaiyil Thiruvaiyaru. Legend goes that every year, all the artistes associated with Carnatic music assemble in Thiruvaiyaru and sing Thiyagarajar’s divine Pancharathna keerthanas soulfully. In an effort to bring in the same ambiance and aura to Chennai and recreate the event by beginning the music series with the Thiyagaraja aradhana, Lakshman Sruthi Musicals conceptualised the festival in 2005. They’ve been organising this event for the benefit of rasikas at Kamarajar Arangam every year during Margazhi. 

Nithyashree Mahadevan (left) and Shoba
Chandrasekhar 

“Regardless of age, gender and experience as an artiste; the vocalists and instrumentalists are going to bring the glory of Thiruvaiyaru festival. Though music performances are only a click away these days, the experience of a live show is unmatchable. We will soon make it a free event for all. Our aim is to bring in foreign artistes, who share the same love for music, to perform in the city. Never underestimate a young artiste. He or she could be tomorrow’s prodigy,” said Ram of Lakshman Sruthi Musicals. 

During the press meet for the upcoming festival, both established and budding artistes, were felicitated with a garland and silk shawl in a traditional way. The 14th edition of this music festival spreads across a week from December 18- 25. This year will see 60 enchanting performances by Carnatic and Hindustani stalwarts, legends, upcoming talents, musicians, and dancers.

Each day, there will be eight shows from 7 am-10 pm. While the evening two shows are ticketed, the ones in the morning are offered free of cost to reach a larger audience, and to highlight the significance of the native music forms. This year’s programme will begin with Kalaimamani Adyar S Jayaraman’s nadhaswaram performance. Around 500 artistes are expected to perform in this ensemble on dais. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will inaugurate the edition on December 18. 

Wax statue of MS Viswanathan
Nithyashree Mahadevan, Unni Krishnan, Rajesh Vaidya, Shoba Chandrasekhar and Saindhavi are among the few artistes who will be performing in different time slots. Among the highlights, a life-time achievement award with gold medal ‘Isaiyazhwar’ title was instituted by Chennaiyil Thiruvaiyaru organising committee in 2014 and this year, it will be conferred on thavil maestro Padmashri AK Palanivel. Alongside, in the memory of ‘Mellisai Mannar’ MS Viswanathan, a wax statue of the legend will be put up in the premises of Kamarajar Arangam for eight days. The statue will be unveiled by Padma Bhushan Abinaya Saraswathi Saroja Devi on the inaugural day. 

