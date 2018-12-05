Home Cities Chennai

Notice to cops, Chennai Corporation over making Valluvar Kottam a no-protest zone

Published: 05th December 2018 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 06:24 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to police and Greater Chennai Corporation on a PIL by the  Lake Area Residents Welfare Association for a directive to remove the area near Valluvar Kottam from the list of approved places for holding dharnas and protests. A division bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and P Rajamanickam posted the matter for further hearing on January 4. 

In its petition, the association said the area designated by the authorities is called “Near Valluvar Kottam”. The place where demonstrations and protests are conducted is at the mouth of the Lake Area close to intersection of Lake Area Main Road and 7th Cross Street, the main entry to Lake Area from Kodambakkam High Road, T Nagar and Anna Salai.

Additional government pleader A Udayakumar submitted that while granting such permission 16 conditions are being imposed. In a week, permission is being granted only for three days on an average at the venue. If any violation and infraction is noticed, the authorities deal with it promptly.  The court then directed Udayakumar to file details about the permissions given and the conditions imposed. Later, it adjourned the matter.

