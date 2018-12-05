Rusting of cars due to humidity a safety hazard: Study

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : The unpredictable and humid weather conditions of Chennai is affecting the durability and safety of passenger cars. This revelation has come to fore during an in-depth study conducted by IIT-Bombay in partnership with the International Zinc Association, and the survey’s first findings were unveiled on Tuesday here.

The study highlights the impact of Chennai’s weather conditions on the safety of passenger car vehicles, citing the rusting in car bodies here take place at a faster rate and leads to safety hazards like deteriorating structural stability and strength. The report cites that due to Chennai’s humid climate, the cars develop blisters, surface rust and perforation.

The study conducted Anand Khanna, former professor, Department of Metallurgy Engineering, IIT–Bombay, with a team of two PhD students, further emphasises the need for increased adoption of galvanized steel by the automotive industry to increase the durability of cars.

“The study is an eye-opener for car owners in the city as it clearly indicates the causes for imperfection that arise owing to climatic conditions. Currently, there is almost zero awareness about how these imperfections grow into life-threatening hazards for car owners over the years,” said Khanna.

Dr Dough Rourke, consultant, International Zinc Association, Canada, said “The study further brings to light the striking difference in galvanization of body parts in cars manufactured for Indian consumers, which stands at mere 15-30 per cent when the same stands at 70 per cent for cars shipped outside of India. We are confident that this will urge policy makers to look at the need for India’s own Corrosion Prevention Act.”