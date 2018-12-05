Home Cities Chennai

Rusting of cars due to humidity a safety hazard: Study

The unpredictable and humid weather conditions of Chennai is affecting the durability and safety of passenger cars.

Published: 05th December 2018 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By  Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The unpredictable and humid weather conditions of Chennai is affecting the durability and safety of passenger cars. This revelation has come to fore during an in-depth study conducted by IIT-Bombay in partnership with the International Zinc Association, and the survey’s first findings were unveiled on Tuesday here.

Picture for representation

The study highlights the impact of Chennai’s weather conditions on the safety of passenger car vehicles, citing the rusting in car bodies here take place at a faster rate and leads to safety hazards like deteriorating structural stability and strength. The report cites that due to Chennai’s humid climate, the cars develop blisters, surface rust and perforation.

The study conducted Anand Khanna, former professor, Department of Metallurgy Engineering, IIT–Bombay, with a team of two PhD students, further emphasises the need for increased adoption of galvanized steel by the automotive industry to increase the durability of cars.

“The study is an eye-opener for car owners in the city as it clearly indicates the causes for imperfection that arise owing to climatic conditions. Currently, there is almost zero awareness about how these imperfections grow into life-threatening hazards for car owners over the years,” said Khanna.

Dr Dough Rourke, consultant, International Zinc Association, Canada, said “The study further brings to light the striking difference in galvanization of body parts in cars manufactured for Indian consumers, which stands at mere 15-30 per cent when the same stands at 70 per cent for cars shipped outside of India. We are confident that this will urge policy makers to look at the need for India’s own Corrosion Prevention Act.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
rusting humid weather

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp