The Mysuru family that bonds over gardening

Karthik KK By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : The FK Dinesh family wakes up every morning to the chirping of birds in their garden. Plants, a small pond and bird feeders in their garden attract many birds. One can spot sparrows flying across their house and in their garden area. The family also enjoys conversations with each other in their garden. They say they revel in the joy of gardening.

The family spends at least 45 minutes in the morning and evening every day to take care of their plants. The garden has orchids, hibiscus, lilies, ornamental plants and many other kinds of saplings. They have a great passion and zeal for gardening, and believe there is so much to gain from gardening.Brindha D Shiva Pooja, daughter of Dinesh, says, “We had a huge garden in our old house.

We shifted to this house 10 years back. Having lived and grown up amidst greenery, we decided to create a little dedicated place within the four walls for our new garden. The complete credit of setting it up goes to my father who has had a great passion for gardening from a young age. My mother too has interest

in gardening. She purchased few bonsai plants for our garden.”

Dinesh handpicks all gardening tools and brings in the saplings from nurseries. “Growing a garden at home gives a wealth of benefits and provides a great enjoyment. Watching the plants grow and flowers bloom offers a great sense of satisfaction,” the family says.The family enthusiastically waters, cuts and trims their plants. They say that caring for their plants gives them a chance to work together and bond better. A person comes once in 15 days to assist them in these activities.

Brindha, who works as a content manager at a private company, says, “It is the responsibility of every individual to keep our environment green. It is high time that people plant saplings in front of their house or within four walls of their homes. One can do terrace gardening or a balcony gardening. It has a bundle of benefits too.”