Home Cities Chennai

The Mysuru family that bonds over gardening

The FK Dinesh family wakes up every morning to the chirping of birds in their garden. Plants, a small pond and bird feeders in their garden attract many birds.

Published: 05th December 2018 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

The family enjoys taking care of their garden together, they spend about 45 minutes every morning and evening in their garden

By Karthik KK
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The FK Dinesh family wakes up every morning to the chirping of birds in their garden. Plants, a small pond and bird feeders in their garden attract many birds. One can spot sparrows flying across their house and in their garden area. The family also enjoys conversations with each other in their garden. They say they revel in the joy of gardening. 

The family spends at least 45 minutes in the morning and evening every day to take care of their plants. The garden has orchids, hibiscus, lilies, ornamental plants and many other kinds of saplings. They have a great passion and zeal for gardening, and believe there is so much to gain from gardening.Brindha D Shiva Pooja, daughter of Dinesh, says, “We had a huge garden in our old house.

We shifted to this house 10 years back. Having lived and grown up amidst greenery, we decided to create a little dedicated place within the four walls for our new garden. The complete credit of setting it up goes to my father who has had a great passion for gardening from a young age. My mother too has interest 
in gardening. She purchased few bonsai plants for our garden.”

Dinesh handpicks all gardening tools and brings in the saplings from nurseries. “Growing a garden at home gives a wealth of benefits and provides a great enjoyment. Watching the plants grow and flowers bloom offers a great sense of satisfaction,” the family says.The family enthusiastically waters, cuts and trims their plants. They say that caring for their plants gives them a chance to work together and bond better. A person comes once in 15 days to assist them in these activities.

Brindha, who works as a content manager at a private company, says, “It is the responsibility of every individual to keep our environment green. It is high time that people plant saplings in front of their house or within four walls of their homes. One can do terrace gardening or a balcony gardening. It has a bundle of benefits too.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp