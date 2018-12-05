Three die in separate road accidents 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Three persons died in different accidents in Tiruvallur district and Chennai due to head injuries on Monday night. Apparently, the riders were not wearing helmet which caused head injuries, police said.R Srinivasan (57) of Villivaichavady near Ponneri in Tiruvallur district was riding a two-wheeler. Around 7.30pm, when he was on Chennai-Kolkata national highway at Redhills, a truck knocked down his vehicle and sped away.

Srinivasan was thrown off his motorbike and sustained head injuries,” said a police officer. He was rushed to government hospital, Ponneri, where he was declared ‘dead on arrival’. A hunt to nab the truck driver is on.S Mohan (28) of Venkatapuram near Uthukottai in Tiruvallur district was riding his bike with his wife Amaravathi (25) and son Gowtham (3). When they were near Krishnan Koil street at Pennalurpet, Mohan lost control of the vehicle and rammed a lamp post.

He sustained head injuries after he fell on a piece of rock on the roadside, said a police officer. He was rushed to a hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. Amaravathi and Gowtham sustained minor injuries.

R Palanisamy (29) of Kasi Koil Kuppam at Ennore, was returning home after work on a two-wheeler. When he was at Sathyamoorthy Nagar, an unidentified vehicle hit his bike while overtaking another vehicle. Palanisamy hit the median and sustained head injuries,” said a traffic investigation officer. He died on the way to a hospital. Effort to nab the driver is on, said the police.