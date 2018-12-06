After fare revision, 13,000 more riders use Chennai Metro Rail feeder service

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : After the Chennai Metro Rail decreased ticket prices of share auto and taxi services by `5 each in November, there has been an increase of around 13,000 passengers using these feeder services.

An official press release from CMRL states that an analysis shows that after the fares were revised from November 12 till November 30, a total number of 23,592 passengers have used the services.

“From November 1 till November 11, 10,274 passengers used both share taxi and auto services. After the revision, there has been a steady increase in patronage,” said an official.Ticket fare for share auto services had been reduced from `10 to `5 per ticket, and from `15 to `10 per ticket for share taxi services a month ago.

These services were introduced by CMRL to provide last mile connectivity for passengers. In August this year, 47,628 passengers utilised these services since it’s launch.In November, 33,866 passengers used the feeder services, of which 27,562 passengers used the share auto services and a total of 6,304 passengers utilised the share taxi services.