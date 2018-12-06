Home Cities Chennai

After fare revision, 13,000 more riders use Chennai Metro Rail feeder service

These services were introduced by CMRL to provide last mile connectivity for passengers.

Published: 06th December 2018 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Metro (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : After the Chennai Metro Rail decreased ticket prices of share auto and taxi services by `5 each in November, there has been an increase of around 13,000 passengers using these feeder services.
An official press release from CMRL states that an analysis shows that after the fares were revised from November 12 till November 30, a total number of 23,592 passengers have used the services.

“From November 1 till November 11, 10,274 passengers used both share taxi and auto services. After the revision, there has been a steady increase in patronage,” said an official.Ticket fare for share auto services had been reduced from `10 to `5 per ticket, and from `15 to `10 per ticket for share taxi services a month ago.

These services were introduced by CMRL to provide last mile connectivity for passengers. In August this year, 47,628 passengers utilised these services since it’s launch.In November, 33,866 passengers used the feeder services, of which 27,562 passengers used the share auto services and a total of 6,304 passengers utilised the share taxi services.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp