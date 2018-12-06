Chennai college celebrates the glory of Hindi at international summit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : In a move to promote Hindi literature, the Hindi department of Stella Maris college in co-ordination with Hindi-Kashmir Sangam (HKS) launched a two-day International Hindi Summit on Wednesday.

Governor of Tripura, Kaptan Singh Solanki and Governor of West Bengal, Keshari Nath Tripathi were the guests of honour.

Writers from different parts of the country, who participated in the conference, were felicitated for their contribution towards the field. On the second day of the event on Thursday, professors will present their research papers on the topic, ‘Contribution of non-Hindi speakers towards the language’, and students will present their papers on ‘Hindi and Employment Opportunities’.

Keshari Nath Tripathi, Governor of West Bengal, said, “Translation is one of the very important aspects for any language. It helps people know about the culture, traditions and rituals of a state.”

One of the professors at the event, V Jayalakshmi who will be presenting a paper on similar lines, said that such topics should be discussed more often in order to unite the whole nation as one family.

Concurring with this, Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki added that platforms like this are necessary to spread the prominence of a language and its role in enriching history.