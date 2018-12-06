Chennai metro water to hold meetings, clarify doubts

CHENNAI : The Metro Water will conduct open house meetings at its area offices in all 15 zones on Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm to clarify doubts and complaints of residents regarding water, sewage connections, water tax etc.
Superintendent engineers will look into queries relating pending water/sewer new connections, water tax/charges and maintenance of rainwater harvesting structures, and will also inspect houses/buildings that have problems regarding water supply and sewage disposal.
“During the meeting held in November, 37 petitions were received out of which 25 petitions have been rectified. Action is being taken on the remaining 12 petitions,” said a press release from metro water.