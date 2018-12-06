Chennai metro water to hold meetings, clarify doubts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Metro Water will conduct open house meetings at its area offices in all 15 zones on Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm to clarify doubts and complaints of residents regarding water, sewage connections, water tax etc.

Superintendent engineers will look into queries relating pending water/sewer new connections, water tax/charges and maintenance of rainwater harvesting structures, and will also inspect houses/buildings that have problems regarding water supply and sewage disposal.

“During the meeting held in November, 37 petitions were received out of which 25 petitions have been rectified. ​Action is being taken on the remaining 12 petitions,” said a press release from metro water.