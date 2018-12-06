Home Cities Chennai

Political posters ruin art on Chennai's walls

Residents and locals woke up to see their hard work lying in shambles underneath a dozen political posters stuck on the eve of J Jayalalithaa's second death anniversary.

Published: 06th December 2018 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

political posters

A political poster glued to on a wall in Chennai's MRC Nagar (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Public walls at Greenways Road in MRC Nagar which were painted by a local NGO and residents a month ago were ruined on Tuesday night when posters of late leader J Jayalalithaa were splattered on top of these paintings by political parties on the eve of her second death anniversary on Wednesday. 

Close to 30 posters were stuck along the walls of a Metro Water pumping station at Greenways Road. Only in October, these walls were painted by 250 plus volunteers of Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI) and local residents by spending over a period of three weeks.

Residents and locals woke up to see their hard work lying in shambles underneath a dozen political posters on Wednesday morning. “I saw school and college students paint this stretch meticulously for three hours on a weekend. The otherwise empty walls bore messages about the need for water conservation. It is very disheartening to see this spoilt overnight,” said K Uma Maheshwari, a resident of RA Puram.

Locals removing the posters from a wall. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

Volunteers who pass through this stretch regularly found the paintings intact till Tuesday morning. But by Wednesday night when they went to the spot to check again, two sets of posters were stuck on one another on top of the paintings. Aravindh Krishnan along with five other volunteers and founder of EFI, Arun Krishnamurthy spent two hours to take down the posters.

“We found posters of Ambedhkar stuck on of Jayalalitha’s posters. These were stuck on Wednesday night for his death anniversary. We ended up removing two sets of posters. The paint on the walls also peeled away when we removed these,” said Aravindh, project coordinator at EFI.

Ironically, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar had also taken part in painting on this stretch at Greenways Road along with residents and volunteers.

Volunteers said something similar happened in 2017 when newly painted walls were ruined by political posters stuck on them. “Along with this wall, we had painted walls of the dump yard at Pallikaranai and walls outside Metro Water’s office in Tiruvattiyur. We always get permission from the corporation and Metro Water before taking up any activity. But these posters are stuck illegally ruining public walls,” added Aravindh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai public walls Jayalalitha posters political posters Greenways Roads

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Murali
    The courts can take action.the bus stands and walls and dividers on roads
    11 hours ago reply
Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp