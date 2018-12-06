Tapping Into people’s lives

Roshne Balasubramanian By

CHENNAI : With a work experience of over 22 years in financial technology, 17 years of a successful career in Wall Street and now, an entrepreneur in the alternate finance segment, Senthil Natarajan, CEO, Open Tap is every bit of a live wire. “I grew up in a typical orthodox, middle-class family where studying well, getting a job, marriage and getting settled were boxes on a checklist that had to be ticked. But, I was also taught to be gentle and respectful of others. That’s one quality that I have imbibed from my parents, and follow till date,” he shares. In this conversation, Senthil talks about his aspiration to become a pilot, organic farming and more. Excerpts Follow…

How and when did Open Tap take shape?

After all my years of experience in financial technology and Wall Street, I decided to start a business which will have an impact on society. So, I came back to India and discovered that the availability of financial services for people in low-and middle-income groups was very less and not accessible. That’s when I joined hands with a few friends who shared similar ideas about inclusivity to build OpenTap.

As a child, what were your aspirations?

I aspired to fly, quite literally. I wanted to become a pilot. Until I was 15, I hadn’t even seen an aeroplane. I had heard just the sound. But, I was sure that I wanted to fly a plane someday. Obviously, that was short lived. I ended up pursuing engineering like everyone. I studied Electronics and Communication Engineering at Bharathiar University. After this, I got into software coding and worked on machines. So, from wanting to work on one machine, to my life taking me closer to another, it’s been a journey. But, during my stint in the USA, I did learn to fly one. I can take off a plane, but, I am not great with landing (laughs).

How do you unwind from a long day at work?

For a person like me, someone who has been in finance, the concept of unwinding from work is dicey. For me, to be working is unwinding. I would be clueless without having any work to do.

We also hear that you love going on long drives in your car?

Yes, I do love cars and long-distance drives, but I am not part of any club. I have travelled from Mumbai to Chennai, Chennai to Goa and Mumbai to Munnar. My dream is to drive from New York to San Francisco, and Chennai to Kanyakumari. I love to travel but I am not an adventurous traveller. I observe people and places.

Your journey seems to be interlaced with technology and finance. Which do you prefer?

I don’t have a specific preference but I do love technology. Especially technology that gives solutions to global issues and technologies that are inclusive. I love gizmos and constantly try to keep myself updated about new gadgets that are in the market. I don’t overuse them, but just thirsty to learn more.

What’s your alter ego?

For someone who is into technology, my alter ego is to do with nature. I run an organic farm with a few friends through which we are involved in reviving age-old farming techniques which are scientific. Incidentally, my grandfather was a farmer! We are also planning to start our own organic shop in OMR.

