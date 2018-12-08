Home Cities Chennai

Alstom to manufacture 10 more Chennai Metro trains

Alstom factory in Sri City will be manufacturing 10 more trains for Chennai Metro under the Phase I extension and the trains will continue to be supplied from early 2020.

Published: 08th December 2018 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Metro. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Alstom factory in Sri City will be manufacturing 10 more trains for Chennai Metro under the Phase I extension and the trains will continue to be supplied from early 2020.This comes after the 42nd and final metro train being produced for the first phase of Chennai Metro, was flagged off from Alstom factory in Sri City by Chennai Metro managing director Pankaj Kumar Bansal on Friday. The Phase I extension from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar, is expected to be completed by March 2020, a Metro Rail source said. 

Out of the 42 trains, nine trains were manufactured and shipped from Alstom factory at Lapa, Brazil, while the remaining 33 trains were manufactured at Alstom factory at Sri City, as part of requirement for indigenisation. 

The production at Sri City commenced from middle of 2013 and the first train was dispatched from Sri City in February 2014, and was flagged off by the Managing Director of Chennai Metro Rail. Ling Fang, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific, Alstom, and Alain Spohr, Managing Director, Alstom, Directors (Systems and Operation), Director (Finance) Chennai Metro Rail and Officers of CMRL, were present on the occasion. The train will be commissioned at Koyambedu depot and introduced for revenue service.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Metro

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp