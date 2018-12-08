Alstom to manufacture 10 more Chennai Metro trains

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Alstom factory in Sri City will be manufacturing 10 more trains for Chennai Metro under the Phase I extension and the trains will continue to be supplied from early 2020.This comes after the 42nd and final metro train being produced for the first phase of Chennai Metro, was flagged off from Alstom factory in Sri City by Chennai Metro managing director Pankaj Kumar Bansal on Friday. The Phase I extension from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar, is expected to be completed by March 2020, a Metro Rail source said.

Out of the 42 trains, nine trains were manufactured and shipped from Alstom factory at Lapa, Brazil, while the remaining 33 trains were manufactured at Alstom factory at Sri City, as part of requirement for indigenisation.

The production at Sri City commenced from middle of 2013 and the first train was dispatched from Sri City in February 2014, and was flagged off by the Managing Director of Chennai Metro Rail. Ling Fang, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific, Alstom, and Alain Spohr, Managing Director, Alstom, Directors (Systems and Operation), Director (Finance) Chennai Metro Rail and Officers of CMRL, were present on the occasion. The train will be commissioned at Koyambedu depot and introduced for revenue service.