Home Cities Chennai

Chennai's Championwoman workshop: Changing lives, enabling confidence in women

A valedictory function for 100 Section Officers (SO) of the Secretariat was conducted on Thursday at Anna Institute of Management. 

Published: 08th December 2018 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Global Adjustments Foundation, a city-based organisation recently curated their popular, one-of-a-kind ‘Championwoman’ workshop over a span of eight weeks to train 1,000 women from the state’s Secretariat in maintaining a work-life balance, and becoming a strong voice in the nation-building process.

Photo: Ashwin Prasath

A valedictory function for 100 Section Officers (SO) of the Secretariat was conducted on Thursday at Anna Institute of Management. In the last three years, GAF has impacted about 75,000 women across the state through the Championwoman workshop. “The goal is to reach a million women by 2020-25. From the numerous workshops we have curated, I have observed a string that connects them all, a commonality...they all want to become champions in every way possible.

Women have the ability to create a ripple effect...this way, more women and the nation will benefit,” said Ranjini Manian, founder of GAF.The workshop has so far impacted 1,700 TN policewomen, 2,000 nurses and now 1,000 TN Secretariat women.Uma Rani, inspector, and Shivaranjini, a nurse from Apollo who were former participants gushed about the workshop.

“I am a nurse and my duty is to take care of my patients. If I am upset, agitated or angry about something, how can I focus on my work? Most of us live away from our parents to earn a living. There are some really dark times that we go through but, GAF taught us to laugh and smile. We are so consumed by everything around us and we forget to smile. The workshop taught us to understand that today is a gift, spread positivity and be a proud communicator,” said Shivaranjini. 
For details visit www.globaladjustments.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp