Chennai Corporation rescues mentally unstable UP man missing for 14 weeks

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation has rescued a 53-year-old mentally unstable man from Uttar Pradesh found living on the streets on November 27, according to a release from the civic body. The man identified as Hansalal hailing from a village in Jaunpur district was reunited with his son on December 6.

It is learnt that Hansalal had been missing for over 14 weeks. Once he was rescued and treated, officials from the Chennai Corporation contacted the Uttar Pradesh police and were able to trace his family.

Along with Hansalal, the Chennai Corporation rescued 14 other homeless people from Chennai Central, Beach railway stations and Broadway bus stand. The people have rehabilitated in shelters in the city. More than 50 homeless people have been rehabilitated in the homeless rescue conducted on December 5.

Since its inception in 2013, the homeless rescues conducted by the Chennai Corporation’s Health Department under the National Urban Livelihood Mission, a total of 1786 people have been rescued and rehabilitated.

Residents can contact the corporation’s 1913 helpline to report homeless people and help them find a roof over their head.