Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Corporation rescues mentally unstable UP man missing for 14 weeks

Along with Hansalal, the Chennai Corporation rescued 14 other homeless people from Chennai Central, Beach railway stations and Broadway bus stand.

Published: 08th December 2018 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Samuel Merigala
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation has rescued a 53-year-old mentally unstable man from Uttar Pradesh found living on the streets on November 27, according to a release from the civic body. The man identified as Hansalal hailing from a village in Jaunpur district was reunited with his son on December 6.

It is learnt that Hansalal had been missing for over 14 weeks. Once he was rescued and treated, officials from the Chennai Corporation contacted the Uttar Pradesh police and were able to trace his family.

Along with Hansalal, the Chennai Corporation rescued 14 other homeless people from Chennai Central, Beach railway stations and Broadway bus stand. The people have rehabilitated in shelters in the city. More than 50 homeless people have been rehabilitated in the homeless rescue conducted on December 5.

Since its inception in 2013, the homeless rescues conducted by the Chennai Corporation’s Health Department under the National Urban Livelihood Mission, a total of 1786 people have been rescued and rehabilitated.

Residents can contact the corporation’s 1913 helpline to report homeless people and help them find a roof over their head.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Corporation homeless people elderly people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: It's party time for Rajinikanth!
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. (File | AP)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola rejects 'best side in Europe' claim
Gallery
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
Let us take a look at the top 10 influential Twitter moments in India in 2018. (Photo | Agencies and Instagram)
From Sarkar to Me Too: Top 10 influential Twitter moments in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp