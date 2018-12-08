Duo nabbed for theft, 15 phones seized

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A 28-year-old karaoke singer and his friend were arrested for allegedly selling stolen phones. Police arrested the duo and seized 15 cell phones from them.Police said, the man identified as Azhar Ali, 28, of Madipakkam, previously owned a mobile shop at Sathya Bazaar and would sell second-hand cell phones. During a raid, police found him selling stolen phones and sealed his shop.

After which, he became a karaoke singer “Recently, he, along with his friend Vicky, began snatching phones and would give them to one Rashid,” said police.