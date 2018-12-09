Home Cities Chennai

Chennai to get dedicated women's helpline '181'

The three digit number '181' for women's security was introduced by Union Ministry of Women and Child Welfare in 2013. 

Published: 09th December 2018 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Call centre for women's helpline '181' will be inaugurated in Chennai on Monday.

The call centre is set up with an objective to provide timely assistance and security to women in distress and is expected to function round the clock.

The contact centre for women's helpline to function at the Amma call centre in Ambattur. The facility will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Edapadi K Palaniswamy.

Similar dedicated call centres for women's help line are already functional in Gujarat, Kerala and New Delhi. 

