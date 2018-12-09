ICF to roll out first rake of ‘upgraded’ MEMU in Tamil Nadu

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) is to roll out the first rake of upgraded Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) with advanced features similar to that of Train 18, a semi-high-speed train set. If Railway Board accepts ICF’s request, the first advanced MEMU rake is likely to benefit short-distance inter-city travellers in the State.

“Presently MEMUs running over Indian Railways are propelled by traction motors that are mounted on board in the driving motor coaches. These equipment occupy considerable space which otherwise could be used for passenger seating. So, we have made modern MEMU rake putting the traction motors underneath motor coaches thereby increasing the passenger carrying capacity of train,” Sudhanshu Mani, General Manager, ICF told Express.

A MEMU rake has two motor coaches and six trailer coaches. “The conventional MEMU trains can carry 2,402 passengers a trip, while the carrying capacity of the upgraded MEMU is 2,618 passengers. About 247 more passengers can travel in two motor coaches,” he said.The coach producing unit has spent `26 crore to produce the prototype of underslung MEMU, while the regular MEMU costs `25 crore.

Calling the MEMU as as ‘ little sister of Train 18, he said the ICF has been entrusted with the task of introducing underslung technology to mass transit systems such as EMUs (Electric Multiple Units) and MEMUs. “So far only Train 18, the semi-high-speed train which recently breached 180 kmph speed during tests had underslung propulsion system. The MEMU train can run up to 130 kmph,” he said.

The train has been provided with toilets in all coaches, CCTV cameras, GPS-based passenger information/announcement system and emergency talk back system to enable passengers to talk to driver in case of emergency as in Train 18. The prototype underslung MEMU Train is likely to be flagged off on December 13 or 14. Later, it will be sent to Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) for tests and trials.

“We have requested Railway Board to allot the train to Southern Railway, which would help us to monitor its performance with a view to improving the performance further specifically in the hitherto uncharted speed range of above 110 kmph for MEMUs,” Mani said.

Salient Features