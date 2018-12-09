Home Cities Chennai

Mentally unstable man from UP rescued, reunited with family

Published: 09th December 2018 05:19 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Chennai Corporation has rescued a 53-year-old mentally unstable man from Uttar Pradesh, found living on the streets here, on November 27, according to a release from the civic body. The man identified as Hansalal, hailing from a village in Jaunpur district, was reunited with his son on December 6. 

It is learnt that Hansalal had been missing for over 14 weeks. Once he was rescued and treated, officials from the Chennai Corporation contacted the Uttar Pradesh police and were able to trace his family. 
Along with Hansalal, the civic body rescued 14 other homeless people from Chennai Central, Beach railway stations and Broadway bus stand.

Mission for Rehabilitation
The rescued people have been rehabilitated at shelters in the City. More than 50 homeless people have been rehabilitated in ‘the rescue of the homeless’ conducted on December 5. Since its inception in 2013, the ‘homeless rescues’ conducted by Chennai Corporation’s Health Department under the National Urban Livelihood Mission, a total of 1,786 people have been rescued.  Residents can contact the corporation’s 1913 helpline to report homeless people.

