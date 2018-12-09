Messed up root canal costs Chennai clinic Rs 35,000

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : For carrying out an improper root canal treatment on a patient, a consumer forum has ordered a dental clinic in Ambattur to refund the treatment cost of Rs 20,800, along with a compensation of Rs 15,000 for medical negligence. The patient, a resident of Avadi, had to replace the crown cap on his tooth twice.

The matter dates back to July 2016, when PRG Menon went to 32 Dental Care, a clinic in Ambattur, as he was suffering from a persistent toothache. As per the advice of the dentist at the clinic, Menon agreed to undergo the root canal treatment during which he got the Zircon crown cap of this tooth fixed at a cost of `20,800. In the next one month, the crown cap fixed during the procedure, came out in two instances, once while brushing his teeth and once during eating, alleged the complainant.

“When the cap came out the first time, they fixed it without charging me. Though they said the crown cap had a warranty of ten years, the second time it came out, they refused to repair it and asked me get the entire procedure done once again,” said Menon in his plea.The clinic in its petition denied all allegations and said they never gave any warranty for the crown cap. “After fixing the crown, the complainant was advised to avoid hard brushing, biting hard and consuming certain kinds of food. The complainant had not followed any of this and as a result, the crown had fallen. And we agreed to repair the crown for the second time as per the manufacturer’s advice,” said the clinic in its defence.

The Thiruvallur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum observed that the patient had to go to Billroth Hospitals to fix his tooth as he lost faith in this clinic’s assurances. “As the cap fell twice, there is a case of negligence against the clinic. Hence, the clinic should refund the cost of the treatment along with a compensation of Rs 15,000,” said the bench, comprising of S Pandian and R Baskarkumaravel.