Siddaganga seer well after liver surgery

Published: 09th December 2018 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

 TUMAKURU/CHENNAI : Siddaganga Mutt seer Shivakumara Swami (111) on Saturday successfully underwent a liver bypass surgery at Rela Institute and Medical Centre at Chromepet in Chennai. A team of doctors led by Dr Mohamed Rela conducted the surgery while the centenarian seer surprised the doctors by withstanding the liver bypass surgery without any issues. 

“His holiness underwent an operation to treat his liver and the bile duct which involved removal of multiple metal and plastic stents in the bile duct. He withstood the operation and was stable throughout the four-hour procedure. He is awake and fully recovered from the effects of anaesthesia. He is being closely observed in the liver ICU,” stated a press release from the hospital.

There was risk, and both the mutt authorities and doctors were aware of it considering the seer’s age, but in a marathon operation, they removed the foreign objects. As many as 11 stents were placed in the bile duct.  

Two hours after the operation, the seer regained consciousness and asked the hospital staff where he was. The devotees, his personal doctors, including Dr S Paramesh of Siddaganga Hospital and Research Centre here and Dr Ravindra, the chief of Medical Gastroenterology of BGS Gleneagles Global Hospitals in Kengeri in Bengaluru and Dr Shalini Nalwad, director of International Critical Air Transfer Team (ICATT) which airlifted the seer from HAL airport in Bengaluru to Chennai in an air ambulance, were relieved.Dr Ravindra who had treated the seer successfully for over two years was in close touch with Dr Rela and played a prominent role in ensuring the best treatment for the seer.

