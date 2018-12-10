Duo snatches phone of IAS officer’s wife at Chennai's Kilpauk

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two unidentified men snatched a mobile phone from a woman outside her residence at Kilpauk on Saturday. Police identified her as the wife of J. Kumaragurubaran, an IAS officer.

Police said Anuradha (34) was waiting outside her house for her relatives.

“When they arrived, she was taking them inside, when two men on a bike snatched her phone. While her relatives tried to nab the suspects, they escaped. The incident occurred around 9.30 pm” said police.

A complaint has been lodged with TP Chatram police station. Police have collected CCTV footage.