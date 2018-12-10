Immolation attempt in front of police station

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men attempted to commit self-immolation in front of a police station in Chennai. Police said Prabhakaran from Theni was working in a petrol retail outlet and his friend Kumaran from Tiruvannamalai was a cab driver.

“The men picked a fight with some others in TASMAC outlet and assaulted them,” said a police officer. On an alert from the bar in-charge, Virugambakkam police arrested them and seized their bike. They were later let off after a case was registered.

Demanding that the police hand over their bike, the duo attempted to immolate themselves before being stopped. If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for the health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.